MT New Diamond yet to settle claim; vessel not allowed to leave

Attorney General Dappula de Livera has informed the Marine Environment Protection Authority (MEPA) that negotiation pertaining to claim regarding marine pollution caused by the crude oil tanker ‘MT New Diamond’ are pending.

He has further told the MEPA that other claims are yet to be settled by the owners of the vessel, the Attorney General’s coordinating officer State Counsel Nishara Jayaratne said.

MEPA has meanwhile stated that approval cannot be granted to the crude oil tanker to leave Sri Lankan waters until the negotiations are concluded.

State Counsel Jayaratne said the MEPA has informed the Attorney General on the matter.