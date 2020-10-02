Grace period for SLTDA-registered hotels to settle accumulated bills

-

Tourist resorts registered under the Sri Lanka Tourism Development Authority (SLTDA) have been granted a one-year grace period to settle the accumulated electricity bills from the 01st of March 2020 to 31st of August 2020.

Accordingly, these tourist hotels will be allowed to pay the unsettled bills in 12 equal instalments with effect from the 1st of September, the Ministry of Power and Energy said in a statement.

The Ceylon Electricity Board (CEB) took this measure in accordance with a decision reached by the Cabinet of Ministers considering the impact of the COVID-19 outbreak on the tourism industry and related service providers in the country.

In addition, during the grace period, power supply will not be disconnected for these touarist resorts, the statement read further.