Four arrested over Katana armed robbery; Rs 7.2 M recovered

Four suspects have been arrested over the cash robbery at the residence of a businessman from Katana.

The Police have recovered Rs. 7.2 million in cash during the arrest. Meanwhile, a car was also taken into custody.

On September 30, it was reported that a residence of a businessman in the area of Akkarapanaha in Katana was robbed by a gang wielding weapons.

The robbers had looted nearly Rs 30 million from the residence at gunpoint.

The armed gang members had arrived at the scene on a car and threatened the occupants of the house with firearms.