Recoveries from novel coronavirus reach 3,245

-

Twelve more individuals infected with COVID-19 made complete recoveries today (02), says the Ministry of Health.

According to the situation report issued by the Epidemiology Unit, 03 receiving treatment at the National Institute for Infectious Diseases (NIIH), 04 at the Welikanda Base Hospital and 05 at the Iranawila Hospital were discharged in this manner.

COVID-19 recuperations confirmed in Sri Lanka thereby reached 3,245.

In the meantime, the total count of positive cases of novel coronavirus found in Sri Lanka currently sits at 3,382.

The Epidemiology Unit says 124 active cases are under medical care at selected hospitals.