Ranil-Maithripala should be held responsible for Easter attacks  Fonseka

October 2, 2020   02:02 pm

Former President Maithripala Sirisena and former Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe should take the responsibility for the terror attacks that claimed the lives of several hundred on the Easter Sunday last year, says Parliamentarian Field Marshal Sarath Fonseka.

Speaking to the media while in Gampaha, he pointed out that the other members of the Cabinet are not in a position to get involved in the matters concerning the national security.

Maithripala-Ranil duo was in charge of steering the matters on intelligence, he noted, adding that they must accordingly take the responsibility for any consequences of the national security failures.

When asked of the reason as to why, as an individual with extensive experience in the field of intelligence, he was not outspoken about the threats to the national security, the parliamentarian responded he was assigned to oversee the Ministry of Wildlife.

MP Fonseka further stresses that he had personally talked to the officers handling issues related to national security, however, they had not paid any attention his opinions.

