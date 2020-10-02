Politics must be distanced from schools - Cardinal Ranjith

-

Archbishop of Colombo Malcolm Cardinal Ranjith emphasized that politics needs to be distanced from the schools.

He stated that while politicians or members of political parties can attend the functions organised at schools, “it is not good to lay a hand on the independence of schools.”

“The school is a sacred place. A place that shapens the life of a child. A place where children spend 7-8 hours a day,” he said speaking during an event at St. Sebastian’s College in Kandana.

He said that therefore the parents, elders and teachers have a sacred responsibility to help children become individuals who care about society and are beneficial to the nation and are also able to shed light on the lives of others.