CSE ASPI outperforms all main indexes globally in September

The benchmark all share price index (ASPI) of the Colombo Stock Exchange (CSE) recorded significant gains outperforming all other main indexes around the globe during the month of September, the Colombo stock market said.

The ASPI gained 12% in September and in value terms by Rs. 279.6 billion.

The S&P SL20 index, which features the CSE’s 20 largest and most liquid stocks has also gained in September by 4.39%, closing at 2,463.27 points as of 30th September.

