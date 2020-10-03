Parliament to convene from Oct. 6  9; full-day debate on Foreign Agreements

-

The Committee on Parliamentary Business chaired by Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardana has scheduled the next parliamentary sittings from the 6th to 9th of October.

As per the decisions taken by the Committee, the second reading of the Finance (Amendment) Bill and the regulations submitted to the Regulations under the Imports and Exports (Control) Act will be taken up for debate on Tuesday (06).

The Adjournment debate by the Government is set to be taken up on the dame day from 4.30 pm to 5.30 pm.

Meanwhile, the second reading of the Nation Building Tax (Amendment) Bill, the second reading of the Economic Service Charge (Amendment) Bill and the second reading of the Ports and Airports Development Levy (Amendment) Bill have been scheduled for Wednesday (07).

In addition, five Resolutions under the Appropriation Act will be taken up for debate on the same day. The Adjournment debate by the Government will be up for debate from 4.30 pm to 5.30 pm.

In the meantime, a full-day debate on “Foreign Agreements” will be held on October 08 (Thursday) from 11.00 am to 4.30 pm.

The Government, taking into account a request made by the Chief Opposition Whip the Government Lakshman Kiriella, agreed to allocate a full day debate for the Opposition for an Adjournment debate on “Foreign Agreements”.

Votes of Condolence on three late Members of Parliament – Surangani Ellawala, R.R.W. Rajapaksha and K.P. Silva have been scheduled for the 9th of October (Friday).