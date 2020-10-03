Met. Dept. warns of gusty winds and rough seas

October 3, 2020   12:26 pm

The Department of Meteorology today (03) issued an advisory for strong winds and rough sea areas in the south-western part of the island.

Wind speed can increase up to (60-70) kmph at times in the deep and shallow sea areas off the coasts extending from Hambantota to Pottuvil.

These sea areas can be rough or very rough at times, the Meteorology Department said further.

Fishing and naval communities are requested to be vigilant in this regard.

