COVID-19 recoveries at 3,254 as more cases regain health

Nine more individuals infected with COVID-19 made complete recoveries today (03), the Ministry of Health stated.

The situation report issued by the Epidemiology Unit said, 05 receiving treatment at the National Institute for Infectious Diseases (NIIH), 01 each at the Iranawila Hospital and Colombo East Base Hospital and 02 at Hambantota District General Hospital were discharged in this manner.

COVID-19 recuperations confirmed in Sri Lanka thereby reached 3,254.

In the meantime, the total count of positive cases of novel coronavirus found in Sri Lanka currently sits at 3,388.

The Epidemiology Unit says 121 active cases are under medical care at selected hospitals.