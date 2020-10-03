Over 300 illegally imported vehicles in custody of Customs

October 3, 2020   01:57 pm

Nearly 300 vehicles imported to Sri Lanka during the novel coronavirus pandemic outbreak, in violation of import regulations are currently in the custody of Sri Lanka Customs.

The Spokesperson of the Customs Sunil Jayaratne (Director of Customs) said the letters of credit of the vehicles in question, imported within the past 4 to 5 months, have not been opened on time.

The government in May halted the import of several goods including vehicles with the intention of reducing import expenses.

Mr. Jayaratne said most of these vehicles in the custody of Customs had been imported using the duty-free permits issued for government officials.

Investigations into these vehicles are near completion, he stated, noting the possibility of confiscating them.

