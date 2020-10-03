Four including wife of Army Samantha arrested

October 3, 2020   02:41 pm

Four including the wife of the notorious drug dealer alias ‘Army Samantha’ were arrested on Friday (02) in the area of Kehel-Ella in Divulapitiya.

Officers of Divulapitiya Police made the arrest, acting on information obtained from several suspects who were previously arrested over narcotic drug charges.

Interrogations into the suspects have led to the recovery of 6g of heroin and Rs 2.4 million in cash from a house in the same area.

‘Army Samantha’ is currently serving a sentence at the Negombo Prison.

