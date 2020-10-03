Navy intercepts over 902kg of smuggled dried turmeric

-

Sri Lanka Navy has apprehended two suspects attempting to smuggle in a consignment of more than 902kg of dried turmeric via sea routes.

They were taken into custody at the Thalvupadu Beach in Mannar, during a special search conducted on Friday (02).

The North Central Naval Command, during a special search operation, recovered this consignment of dried turmeric after inspecting a suspicious dinghy arrived at the Thalvupadu Beach.

The smuggled stock of turmeric had been stuffed in 19 gunny sacks laden on the dinghy, the Navy said in a statement.

The apprehended persons were identified as residents of Pudukuduirippu, Mannar aged 22 and 48.

Meanwhile, the consignment of turmeric has been handed over to the Jaffna Customs Office for onward investigation.

The suspects were produced to the Medical Officer of Health, Mannar for quarantine.

Following the quarantine process, the accused along with the dinghy will be handed over to the Jaffna Customs Office for further probes.