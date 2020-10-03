Four arrivals test positive for novel coronavirus

Four arrivals test positive for novel coronavirus

October 3, 2020   08:38 pm

-

Four more persons tested positive for COVID-19 this evening (03), taking the total number of confirmed cases to 3,392.

The Department of Government Information said 02 arrivals from Kuwait and 01 each from Qatar and the United Arab Emirates had tested positive for the virus.

In the meantime, the COVID-19 recoveries tally reached 3,254 earlier today as 09 more infected with the virus returned to health.

According to statistics, 125 active cases are currently receiving treatment at selected hospitals across the island.

