Apparel factory worker in Divulapitiya tests COVID-19 positive

A new COVID-19 case is reported in the country as a woman from Divulapitiya, Minuwngoda has been tested positive for the virus.

The patient has been identified to be a 39-year-old employee at an apparel factory in Minuwangoda area.

She has been admitted to the Gampaha Hospital before being transferred to the Infectious Diseases Hospital (IDH) in Angoda.

Reportedly, 45 of her close contacts have been directed for the quarantine process, said the Commander of Sri Lanka Army Lieutenant General Shavendra Silva.