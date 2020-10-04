Apparel factory worker in Divulapitiya tests COVID-19 positive

Apparel factory worker in Divulapitiya tests COVID-19 positive

October 4, 2020   08:12 am

-

A new COVID-19 case is reported in the country as a woman from Divulapitiya, Minuwngoda has been tested positive for the virus.

The patient has been identified to be a 39-year-old employee at an apparel factory in Minuwangoda area.

She has been admitted to the Gampaha Hospital before being transferred to the Infectious Diseases Hospital (IDH) in Angoda.

Reportedly, 45 of her close contacts have been directed for the quarantine process, said the Commander of Sri Lanka Army Lieutenant General Shavendra Silva.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories