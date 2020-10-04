Nearly 400 identified as associates of Divulapitiya COVID-19 patient

-

Nearly 400 individuals have been identified as associates of the apparel factory employee from Divulapitiya, Minuwangoda, who was identified to be a COVID-19 patient, states health sectors.

A 39-year-old woman employed at an apparel factory in the area tested positive for the virus and has been transferred to the Infectious Diseases Hospital (IDH) in Angoda from the Gampaha Hospital.

A group of employees of the apparel factory in Minuwangoda of which the COVID-19 patient is employed at has been identified to be associates in this manner, stated the Minuwangoda Administrative Public Health Inspector R. D. A. Randeniya.

They will be subjected to PCR testing, Randeniya added.

Meanwhile, a police curfew has been imposed in the Divulapitiya and Minuwangoda Police Divisions until further notice.