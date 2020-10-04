Schools, tuition classes in Gampaha District closed until Friday

-

All schools and tuition classes in Gampaha District will be closed until Friday (October 09), stated the Ministry of Education.

The decision will be in effect from tomorrow (October 05, Monday) onwards, said the Minister of Education Minister, Prof. G. L. Peiris.

This is with the identification of a COVID-19 patient – a 39-year-old woman employed at an apparel factory – from Divulapitiya, Minuwangoda.

Police curfew has been imposed in the Divulapitiya and Minuwangoda areas.