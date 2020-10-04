Second term school holidays begin tomorrow

Second term school holidays begin tomorrow

October 4, 2020   12:44 pm

-

The second term of all schools island-wide is to conclude tomorrow (October 05, Monday), the Ministry of Education informs.

The second term vacation was previously scheduled to commence of October 09.

However, with the identification of a COVID-19 patient – a 39-year-old woman employed at an apparel factory – from Divulapitiya, Minuwangoda, the vacation date has been moved up.

Accordingly, the second term school holidays for 2020 will be from October 05 to November 09.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories