Second term school holidays begin tomorrow

The second term of all schools island-wide is to conclude tomorrow (October 05, Monday), the Ministry of Education informs.

The second term vacation was previously scheduled to commence of October 09.

However, with the identification of a COVID-19 patient – a 39-year-old woman employed at an apparel factory – from Divulapitiya, Minuwangoda, the vacation date has been moved up.

Accordingly, the second term school holidays for 2020 will be from October 05 to November 09.