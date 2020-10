-

A decision has been taken to temporarily halt the visitations of the Mahara and Negombo Prisons with immediate effect.

The Commissioner-General of Prisons Thushara Upuldeniya says that the decision will be in effect until further notice.

This is with the identification of a COVID-19 patient – a 39-year-old woman employed at an apparel factory – from Divulapitiya, Minuwangoda.