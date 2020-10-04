Kelaniya Uni. and Wickramarachchi Ayurveda Institute closed

October 4, 2020   01:15 pm

The University of Kelaniya and the Gampaha Wickramarachchi Ayurveda Institute in Yakkala will be closed for a period of one week from tomorrow (October 05).

Further, students have been requested to vacate hostels immediately, the Chairman of the University Grants Commission (UGC) said.

This is with the identification of a COVID-19 patient – a 39-year-old woman employed at an apparel factory – from Divulapitiya, Minuwangoda.

