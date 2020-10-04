Catholic schools, pre-schools closed for holidays from tomorrow

-

In keeping with the decision of the Education Ministry, all Catholic private schools island-wide will also close the schools for the second term from tomorrow (October 05, Monday), stated the General Manager of Catholic Private Schools.

The Ministry of Education decided to move forward to the second term school holiday with the identification of a COVID-19 patient – a 39-year-old woman employed at an apparel factory – from Divulapitiya, Minuwangoda.

Accordingly, all government and Catholic private schools in the country will remain closed from October 05 to November 09, 2020.

In addition, all pre-schools in the country are also directed to be closed for holidays from tomorrow, according to the Ministry of Women’s Affairs and Child Development.