Security forces personnel in Divulapitiya, Minuwangoda not to report for duty

Tri-forces and Civil Defence Force personnel in Divulapitiya and Minuwangoda areas have been requested not to report for duty until further notice, states Commander of the Army Lieutenant General Shavendra Silva.

Security forces in other areas of the Gampaha District apart from the aforementioned two areas have been advised not to report for duty tomorrow (05) for now, stated the Sri Lanka Army Media.

Further, those who are currently in the military camps and bases have been further instructed to remain in the camps.

This is with the identification of a COVID-19 patient – a 39-year-old woman employed at an apparel factory – from Divulapitiya, Minuwangoda.

Meanwhile, police curfew has been imposed in the Divulapitiya and Minuwangoda police divisions.