Four more coronavirus patients have been discharged from hospital after completely recovering from the virus, the Epidemiology Unit of the Ministry of Health said.

Three patient receiving treatment at the National Institute of Infectious Diseases (NIID), and 01 from the Welikanda Base Hospital have been discharged in this manner.

This brings the total number of COVID-19 recoveries in the country to 3,258.

125 patients are currently being treated for the virus at hospitals while 3,396 cases have been confirmed in the country thus far.

Sri Lanka has witnessed 13 deaths from the virus so far.