Brandix issues statement on Divulapitiya COVID-19 patient

The new case of COVID-19 infection from Divulapitiya, Minuwangoda, is identified as an employee at a manufacturing facility of the Brandix Apparel Limited, the apparel manufacturer confirmed issuing a statement.

A 39-year-old woman was tested positive for coronavirus and was transferred from the Gampaha Hospital to the Infectious Diseases Hospital (IDH) in Angoda.

Brandix, a prominent apparel manufacturer in the country, says that the rigorous protocol implemented across the label, and the immediate response and support received from the PHI and relevant health authorities of Sri Lanka enabled the early detection of the patient, ensuring her timely transfer to IDH for immediate treatment and mitigation of any further spread of the virus.

The company says: “We continue to assist the relevant authorities, seeking their counsel and extending our utmost co-operation throughout the process. All necessary measures to ensure complete containment of the virus have been implemented with immediate effect, including the rigorous disinfection of the affected work site.”

Further, Brandix stated that the 45 other workers of the facility who had come into contact with the patient have been quarantined immediately with their families and will undergo PCR testing for further measure.

“We are grateful to the relevant authorities for their speedy response and the continued support extended during this time. We will continue to practice our stringent measures in consultation with the health authorities, keeping the safety and well-being of our employees and their communities as our utmost priority”, the statement concluded.