Sri Lanka Police have provided contact points for persons who need to obtain curfew passes in the Minuwangoda and Divulapitiya areas.

Accordingly, those who need curfew passes may obtain the relevant passes by contacting the following numbers:

C. Peiris, Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP), Minuwangoda: 071 – 8591617

R. Kottahachchi Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Divulapitiya: 071 - 8591628