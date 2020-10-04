More foreign arrivals add to COVID-19 case tally

-

The total number of positive COVID-19 cases reported in Sri Lanka moved to 3,400 today (04) as three more persons were confirmed to have contracted the virus.

The latest positive cases are recent arrivals from the United Arab Emirates including a Sea Marshal, the Department of Government Information said.

Further, the recoveries from COVID-19 in Sri Lanka moved up to 3,258 after 04 more patients were discharged from hospitals earlier today upon returning to health.

The Epidemiology Unit says 129 active cases are currently under medical care.

Sri Lanka also witnessed 13 deaths due to the novel coronavirus.