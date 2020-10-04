NFF submits letter to PM on 20A

NFF submits letter to PM on 20A

October 4, 2020   07:29 pm

-

The National Freedom Front (NFF) says that three points contained in the proposed 20th Amendment to the Constitution should be amended.

NFF, through a letter submitted to Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa, states that its Party Leader Wimal Weerawansa has informed the committee appointed by the Prime Minister with this regard.

However, NFF claims that the proposals of the 20A submitted by the Attorney General to the court as government proposals do not contain any amendments submitted by their party leader.

NFF points out that there is strong public opposition to the relevant resolutions contained in the 20th Amendment to the Constitution and that ignoring such objections would seriously harm the spirit of the government’s mandate and the image of the government.

The party points out that the flaws in the 20th Amendment should be rectified and stated that the NFF will not take political responsibility if it ignores their political stance.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories