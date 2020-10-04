Tuition classes in Colombo suspended until further notice

-

Tuition classes in the Colombo District will not be permitted until further notice, the Ministry of Education announced.

In addition, all international and private schools will also be closed from tomorrow (October 05, Monday), stated the Ministry.

The Ministry of Education decided to move forward to the second term school holiday with the identification of a COVID-19 patient – a 39-year-old woman employed at an apparel factory – from Divulapitiya, Minuwangoda.

In keeping with the decision of the government, all Catholic private schools island-wide will also close the schools for the second term from tomorrow.

Accordingly, the term holidays for all schools in the country will be from October 05 until November 09.