Police curfew in Veyangoda

Police curfew in Veyangoda

October 4, 2020   09:11 pm

-

Police curfew has been imposed in the Veyangoda Police Division with immediate effect, stated Department of Government Information.

The curfew will be in effect until further notice.

Earlier today (October 04), police curfew was implemented in Divulapitiya and Minuwangoda Police Divisions.

The curfew has been implemented as a measure to control the spread of COVID-19 infection as a 39-year-old woman employed at an apparel factory in Divulapitiya, Minuwangoda, tested positive for the virus.

Meanwhile, steps have been taken to impose travel restrictions on the Minuwangoda, and Ganhinmulla Grama Niladhari Divisions as well as the Bemmulla, Horagasmulla, Divulapitiya, Wewagedara, Hapuwalana, and Henpitigedara villages. 

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories