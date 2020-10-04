Police curfew in Veyangoda

-

Police curfew has been imposed in the Veyangoda Police Division with immediate effect, stated Department of Government Information.

The curfew will be in effect until further notice.

Earlier today (October 04), police curfew was implemented in Divulapitiya and Minuwangoda Police Divisions.

The curfew has been implemented as a measure to control the spread of COVID-19 infection as a 39-year-old woman employed at an apparel factory in Divulapitiya, Minuwangoda, tested positive for the virus.

Meanwhile, steps have been taken to impose travel restrictions on the Minuwangoda, and Ganhinmulla Grama Niladhari Divisions as well as the Bemmulla, Horagasmulla, Divulapitiya, Wewagedara, Hapuwalana, and Henpitigedara villages.