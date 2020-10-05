10 arrested for violating curfew in Minuwangoda

-

At least 10 persons have been arrested for violating the curfew in the Minuwangoda police division, DIG Ajith Rohana said.

Speaking to Ad Derana, he stated that cases will be filed against these individuals.

DIG Ajith Rohana said that although vehicles are allowed to travel through the areas where curfew has been imposed, vehicles are not permitted to stop in these areas.

He said that while the vehicles can travel through the police divisions, dropping off passengers or picking up passengers is strictly prohibited.

Meanwhile the shops and businesses in the areas where the curfew is in effect are instructed to remain closed until further notice.

The DIG stressed that individual requiring urgent medical treatment will be allowed to be transferred to hospitals even without curfew passes and that however those who are showing symptom of novel coronavirus are advised to notify health authorities from their homes.

Curfew had been imposed in Veyangoda, Divulapitiya and Minuwangoda police divisions from yesterday (04) after a woman from Minuwangoda had tested positive for Covid-19.

DIG Ajith Rohana said that under the present situation, a decision has not been taken so far to impose curfew in other areas.

However, he added that following further analysis today and if the spread of the virus is reported, a decision would be taken with regard to imposing curfew in other districts.