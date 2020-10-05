Suspect nabbed with 88 passports attempts to bribe Crimes OIC

October 5, 2020   09:29 am

An individual who attempted to bribe the office-in-charge (OIC) of the Dehiwala Police crimes unit has been taken into custody. 

The suspect had been arrested by the Dehiwala Police crimes unit yesterday (4) for the possession of 88 passports, 26 national identity cards and 03 driving licenses belonging to various individuals. 

Following his arrest, the suspect had attempted to bribe the Crimes OIC of the Dehiwala Police with Rs 50,000 in order to be released from custody.

The suspect is to be produced before court today (05).

