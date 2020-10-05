Maithripala arrives at PCoI on Easter attacks

Maithripala arrives at PCoI on Easter attacks

October 5, 2020   09:56 am

-

Former President Maithripala Sirisena has arrived at the Presidential Commission of Inquiry probing the 2019 Easter Sunday terror attacks.

He had been issued notices by the Commission to testify in connection with the tragic events in April, last year.

Accordingly, he has arrived at the premises along with his legal counsel this morning (05).

Meanwhile, Sirisena had attended the Presidential Commission proceedings several occasions before as an observer, to listen into the evidence heard before the Commission.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories