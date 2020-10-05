Maithripala arrives at PCoI on Easter attacks

-

Former President Maithripala Sirisena has arrived at the Presidential Commission of Inquiry probing the 2019 Easter Sunday terror attacks.

He had been issued notices by the Commission to testify in connection with the tragic events in April, last year.

Accordingly, he has arrived at the premises along with his legal counsel this morning (05).

Meanwhile, Sirisena had attended the Presidential Commission proceedings several occasions before as an observer, to listen into the evidence heard before the Commission.