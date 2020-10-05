Sixty nine contacts of Divulapitiya COVID-19 patient test positive

-

Sixty-nine contacts of the Divulapitiya COVID-19 patient have been tested positive for COVID-19 infection.

All latest cases are employees of the apparel factory where the Divulapitiya COVID-19 patient was employed at, Commander of the Army Lieutenant General Shavendra Silva confirmed.

A 39-year-old woman, employed at a leading apparel factory in Minuwangoda, tested positive for coronavirus and was transferred from the Gampaha Hospital to the Infectious Diseases Hospital (IDH) in Angoda. PCR test results confirmed that her 16-year-old daughter, too, has contracted the virus, Sunday (04) evening.

The PCR test results of 150 contacts of the COVID-19 infected apparel factory worker in Divulapitiya were expected today (05).

In addition, PCR examinations of over 1,400 employees of the apparel factory where the COVID-19 patient worked are being carried out at the factory premises.