Students of Kelaniya Uni and other institutes to remain at home

Students of several higher education institutes in Gampaha District, including the University of Kelaniya, have been advised to remain in their homes, stated the University Grants Commission.

The Kelaniya University, the Gampaha Wickramarachchi Ayurveda Institute in Yakkala, and the Naiwala Institute of Higher Technology were closed and the students were requested to vacate the hostels, yesterday (04).

However, the students are urged to remain in their residences upon returning to their homes, stated the Chairman of the UGC.