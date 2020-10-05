Students of Kelaniya Uni and other institutes to remain at home

Students of Kelaniya Uni and other institutes to remain at home

October 5, 2020   11:29 am

-

Students of several higher education institutes in Gampaha District, including the University of Kelaniya, have been advised to remain in their homes, stated the University Grants Commission.

The Kelaniya University, the Gampaha Wickramarachchi Ayurveda Institute in Yakkala, and the Naiwala Institute of Higher Technology were closed and the students were requested to vacate the hostels, yesterday (04).

However, the students are urged to remain in their residences upon returning to their homes, stated the Chairman of the UGC. 

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories