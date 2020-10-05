Over 1,400 apparel factory workers tested for COVID-19 today

-

PCR examinations of over 1,400 employees of the apparel factory where the COVID-19 patient worked are to be conducted today (05), stated the Head of National Operation Centre for Prevention of COVID-19 Outbreak (NOCPCO) and Commander of the Army, Lieutenant General Shavendra Silva.

The process commenced at the factory premises this morning.

Meanwhile, the PCR test results of 150 contacts of the COVID-19 infected apparel factory worker in Divulapitiya are expected today.

Sixty-nine of these test results came in as positive this morning increasing the number of COVID-19 cases reported in the country.

A 39-year-old woman, employed at a leading apparel factory in Minuwangoda, tested positive for coronavirus and was transferred from the Gampaha Hospital to the Infectious Diseases Hospital (IDH) in Angoda. PCR test results confirmed that her 16-year-old daughter, too, has contracted the virus, Sunday (04) evening.

Subsequently, 400 of her contacts at the factory were directed for self-quarantine at their homes.

The Army Chief said that the woman’s husband and the two sons will be tested again for the virus today.

Police curfew implemented on Divulapitiya, Minuwangoda, and Veyangoda Police Divisions are currently ongoing.

Lieutenant General Shavendra Silva stated that the curfew was implemented only in aforementioned 03 areas as the majority of the apparel factory employees resided in the relevant areas.

However, there are numerous persons have visited the area within the past 7 days, he pointed out.

“We are reported that many persons from different areas of the country have visited the factory to meet its employees. Therefore, we cannot be sure of the situation until confirmed by PCR tests. They may be in various parts of the island.

Thereby, it is a responsibility of every Sri Lankan. You should not go out unless necessary within the next 72 hours, until we identify all possible infections.

Whoever that visited the area should not hide it. If you think or have a physical discomfort, immediately report to a doctor. You are the one who know what you did. Therefore, inform [the relevant authorities].”