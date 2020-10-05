Nearly 1,500 schoolchildren in Divulapitiya self-quarantined

-

The students, the academic and non-academic staff members of school which the COVID-19 infected 16-year-old from Divulapitiya attended will be subjected to PCR testing today (05).

A 39-year-old woman, employed at a leading apparel factory in Minuwangoda, tested positive for coronavirus and was transferred from the Gampaha Hospital to the Infectious Diseases Hospital (IDH) in Angoda.

PCR test results, on Sunday (04) evening, confirmed that her 16-year-old daughter, too, has contracted the virus.

Accordingly, nearly 1,500 students of the area have been directed for self-quarantine.

Upul Rohana, the Chairman of the Sri Lanka Public Health Inspectors’ Association, said that Public Health Inspectors (PHI) were engaged in the process of quarantining the schoolchildren until last night (04).

The awareness campaign was carried out through loudspeakers in particular, he said.

Rohana said that the principal of the school has provided a list of private addresses of the students and these details will be forwarded to PHI offices in order to quarantine students who arrive in Divulapitiya from other areas.