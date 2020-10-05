Public urged to corporate with measures taken for containment of Covid-19 spread

-

The Ministry of Health has issued an urgent press release considering the identified Covid-19 cluster in Minuwangoda and the further transmission which needs to be prevented.

The ministry said that all possible steps are being taken in the interest of preserving national security. The health authorities are aggressively engaged in contact tracing, PCR testing and facilitating any isolation, hospitalizations and quarantine measures to be taken, it said.

The Public is informed to support the efforts being taken and to comply with the instructions given in the Health Ministry website.

The Ministry of Health severely warns that whilst the curfew is only in place in Divulapitiya, Veyangoda and Minuwangoda Divisional Secretariat areas, the rest of the country should strictly adhere to the guidelines.

“It is the public responsibility to avoid participating in any activities that encourage crowding. A mask should be worn at all times when going out of your homes into public space. Frequent washing of hands and avoid touching face is advocated. All should follow the good respiratory etiquette to prevent any possible spread from person to person.”

The elderly should be protected and unless absolutely necessary should remain indoors. The general public too is advised to limit outdoor activities to the absolutely necessary.

The Ministry of Health says it will issue further guidance on activities that can be performed in public and work settings in the form of a new timeline.

The health ministry urges the public to corporate with the measures being taken for containment of spread and also urge all to practice in the New Normal as advocated.