One more Covid-19 recovery reported

October 5, 2020   02:35 pm

One more patient who had previously tested positive for Covid-19 has been discharged from hospital after full recovery. 

A patient from the National Institute of Infectious Diseases (NIID) has been discharged in this manner.

This brings the total number of Covid-19 recoveries in the country to 3,259.

The total number of confirmed cases of novel coronavirus in the country has climbed to 3,471.

199 of them are currently under medical treatment at hospitals. 

