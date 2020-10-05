-

Dilum Thusitha Kumara, the then-driver of former Minister Patali Champika Ranawaka, has been granted bail when he appeared before the Colombo High Court today (05).

He is the second defendant of the case filed over the alleged hit-and-run incident which took place on February 28, 2016, where the vehicle in which the former Megapolis and Western Province Development Minister was traveling in collided against a motorcycle in Rajagiriya, causing life-threatening injuries to its rider.

However, when the case was taken up for hearing on September 29, he failed to appear before the court. Accordingly, Colombo High Court issued an arrest warrant on the suspect.

Subsequently, Thusitha Kumara surrendered to the court through a motion and the High Court Judge recalled the arrest warrant issued on him today.

The Judge further ordered the suspect to be released on an additional bond of Rs 400,000.