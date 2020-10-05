Buddhist Dhamma schools closed

-

All Buddhist Sunday Dhamma schools will be closed until further notice, stated the Commissioner General of Buddhist Affairs.

This is in line with the measures taken by the government to contain the spread of COVID-19 within the country.

All government, Catholic, private, and international schools in the island were directed to be closed for the second term from today (05).

Tuition classes in both Gampaha and Colombo Districts were also instructed to be temporarily halted.

Meanwhile, The Oral Examination for Official Languages Proficiency relevant to all levels has been postponed indefinitely.

The exams were previously scheduled to be held from October 06 to November 04.

In addition, all other language courses conducted by the Department of Official Languages are also postponed with no fixed date for resumption.

The new dates for the exam and the courses will be notified later, stated the Department of Government Information.