Minuwangoda cluster: 2,000 PCR tests to be carried out today

A decision has been taken to carry out 2,000 PCR tests on Minuwangoda apparel factory workers, their close contacts, and schoolchildren in the area within today (05), stated the Ministry of Health.

A 39-year-old woman, employed at a leading apparel factory in Minuwangoda, tested positive for coronavirus and was transferred from the Gampaha Hospital to the Infectious Diseases Hospital (IDH) in Angoda. PCR test results, on Sunday (04) evening, confirmed that her 16-year-old daughter, too, has contracted the virus.

Subsequently, 400 of the apparel factory worker’s contacts at the factory and 1,500 schoolchildren of the Divulapitiya area were directed for self quarantine.

PCR test results of 150 contacts of the apparel factory worker are to released today, and 69 of them have come out to be positive for the novel coronavirus so far.

Meanwhile, the process of PCR testing over 1,400 employees of the apparel factory where the COVID-19 patient worked commence this morning at the factory premises.

The students and the academic and non-academic staff of the school attended by the daughter of the patient are also to be tested today.

Commander of the Army Lieutenant General Shavendra Silva said that woman’s husband and the two sons will be tested again for the virus today.