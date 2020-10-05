Maithripala leaves PCoI after testifying on Easter attacks

-

Former President Maithripala Sirisena has left the Presidential Commission of Inquiry probing the 2019 Easter Sunday terror attacks a short while ago.

He appeared before there Commission this morning (05) to testify in connection to the tragic event that took place in April last year.

Sirisena gave evidence for nearly 07 hours at the Presidential Commission, stated Ada Derana reporter.

The Commission has issued summons on him again to appear at the Commission on October 12.