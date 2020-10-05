More COVID-19 cases confirmed from Minuwangoda apparel factory

-

Two more employees of the apparel factory in Minuwangoda where the COVID-19 patient from Divulapitiya worked have been confirmed to have contracted the novel coronavirus.

A female employee who has been receiving treatment at the Monaragala Hospital and another employee from the Jaffna Hospital have tested positive for the virus in this manner, the Commander of the Army Lieutenant General Shavendra Silva said.

Both patients are currently being transferred to the Infectious Diseases Hospital (IDH) in Angoda.

A 39-year-old woman, employed at a leading apparel factory in Minuwangoda, tested positive for coronavirus and was transferred from the Gampaha Hospital to the Infectious Diseases Hospital (IDH) in Angoda.

Subsequently, 400 of the apparel factory worker’s contacts at the factory were directed for self quarantine.

Meanwhile, the process of PCR testing over 1,400 employees of the apparel factory where the COVID-19 patient worked commence this morning at the factory premises.