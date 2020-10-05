Passengers without face masks not allowed to enter bus - private bus owners

Passengers without face masks not allowed to enter bus - private bus owners

October 5, 2020   07:21 pm

-

Private bus owners say that passengers who do not wear face masks will not be allowed to enter buses.

President of the Lanka Private Bus Owners’ Association Gemunu Wijeratne stated that bus drivers and conductors have already been informed on the decision.

Speaking at a press conference today (05), he said that the passengers wearing the face mask before getting into the bus is compulsory.

Wijeratne further said that loading or unloading passengers from the areas where the police curfew is imposed has been banned.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories