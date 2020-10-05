Passengers without face masks not allowed to enter bus - private bus owners

-

Private bus owners say that passengers who do not wear face masks will not be allowed to enter buses.

President of the Lanka Private Bus Owners’ Association Gemunu Wijeratne stated that bus drivers and conductors have already been informed on the decision.

Speaking at a press conference today (05), he said that the passengers wearing the face mask before getting into the bus is compulsory.

Wijeratne further said that loading or unloading passengers from the areas where the police curfew is imposed has been banned.