COVID-19: Minuwangoda apparel factory cluster grows by 10 cases

The number of COVID-19 infections reported from the Minuwangoda apparel factory has increased to 88 cases in total, stated the Commander of the Army Lieutenant General Shavendra Silva.

This is as 10 more employees of the apparel factory in Minuwangoda, where the Divulapitiya COVID-19 patient was employed, have tested positive for coronavirus infection.

A 39-year-old woman, employed at a leading apparel factory in Minuwangoda, tested positive for coronavirus and was transferred from the Gampaha Hospital to the Infectious Diseases Hospital (IDH) in Angoda.

Several patients of the cluster have been transferred to the IDH from the Kurunegala, Monaragala, and Jaffna Hospitals.