Minuwangoda apparel factory COVID-19 cluster soars past 100 cases

Thirteen more Minuwangoda apparel factory workers are confirmed to have contracted the novel coronavirus, COVID-19.

The new cases bring the total number of infections reported from the Minuwangoda apparel factory cluster to 101 cases.

A 39-year-old woman, employed at a leading apparel factory in Minuwangoda, tested positive for coronavirus and was transferred from the Gampaha Hospital to the Infectious Diseases Hospital (IDH) in Angoda.

The PCR test results of 150 contacts of the COVID-19 infected apparel factory worker in Divulapitiya were expected today (05).

In addition, PCR examinations of over 1,400 employees of the apparel factory where the COVID-19 patient worked commenced this morning at the factory premises.