A stash of weapons has been recovered at the Heraliyawala area in Kahathuduwa, today (October 05), stated Ada Derana reporter.

Reportedly, two suspects have also been apprehended along with the weapons.

The operation had been carried out by the Special Task Force (STF) personnel.

Three T-56 firearms, 02 ammunition magazines, and an AK-47 firearm have been recovered by the STF.