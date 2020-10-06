51 curfew violators arrested last night

-

Fifty-one curfew violators in total have been placed under arrest last night, says DIG Ajith Rohana.

They were taken into custody from Minuwangoda, Veyangoda and Divulapitiya areas, where curfew was imposed following the detection of positive community cases of novel coronavirus yesterday and the day before.

Vehicles are permitted to travel through the curfew-imposed police divisions, however, dropping off passengers or picking up passengers has been strictly prohibited.

Meanwhile, the shops and businesses in these areas have been instructed to remain closed until further notice.

Any individual requiring urgent medical treatment will be allowed to be transferred to hospitals even without curfew passes and that, however, those who are showing symptom of novel coronavirus have been advised to notify health authorities from their homes.