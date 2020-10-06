220 more Minuwangoda apparel factory workers positive for COVID-19

-

Another 220 workers of the Minuwangoda apparel factory have tested positive for COVID-19, says the Commander of the Army Lieutenant General Shavendra Silva.

The latest positive cases have brought the total number of infections reported from the Minuwangoda apparel factory cluster to 321.

The cluster had reported 101 positive cases in total as of last night (05).

The development came shortly after a 39-year-old woman, employed at a leading apparel factory in Minuwangoda, tested positive for coronavirus on Sunday (04) and was transferred from the Gampaha Hospital to the Infectious Diseases Hospital (IDH) in Angoda.