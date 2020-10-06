New probes into release of Rishads brother  Chamal

October 6, 2020   11:39 am

-

New investigation is being carried out into releasing the brother of MP Rishad Bathiudeen, Riyaj Bathiudeen who was detained over the alleged links to the Easter Sunday terror attacks, says the State Minister of Security, Home Affairs and Disaster Chamal Rajapaksa.

He made this remark responding to a question raised during the parliamentary session this morning (06).
 
Riyaj Bathiudeen was recently released by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) due lack of evidence to file a case against him for having direct links to last year’s series of bombings that claimed the lives of several hundred of people.

